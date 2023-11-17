Banks Closed on Thanksgiving Day in the United States: What You Need to Know

As Thanksgiving Day approaches in the United States, many institutions, including banks, will be closed to mark the holiday. This November 24, 2023, a number of North American banks will not be offering their usual services.

This closure is in line with the tradition of observing federal holidays, and Thanksgiving is one of the 11 holidays on which institutions like schools, government offices, and companies close their doors.

Although banks will not be open for in-person transactions, customers will still have access to their accounts online and can also reach out to customer service for assistance. Many major banks will resume their normal operating hours the day after Thanksgiving.

Among the notable banks that will not be serving customers on Thanksgiving Day are Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citibank, and Citizens Bank. Other major institutions that will be closed include Commerce Bank, HSBC, and Wells Fargo.

This list of institutions that will be closed also includes KeyBank, PNC Bank, M&T Bank, and US Bank, among others. Despite the closures, customers can still take advantage of online banking services such as deposits and other transactions.

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, it is important for customers to be aware of the closures and to plan accordingly for any banking needs.

