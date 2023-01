Listen to the audio version of the article

The Banking Supervision of the ECB has asked to modify the internal credit rating models used so far by the main Italian banks, raising the capital requirements related to the granting of loans. Requests for remodulation of internal ratings, according to various sources a The sun 24 hoursarrived confidentially during 2022 to the main Italian banks supervised directly by the ECB following a series of inspections by the Supervisory teams….