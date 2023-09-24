Banks extra profit tax changes. BTP out, watch the titles

The tax on banks’ extra profits announced by the Meloni government on 7 August 2023 and contained in asset decision changes based on the wishes of the deputy prime minister, foreign minister and leader of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani.

Arriva the amendment that overturns (again) the text dedicated to the levy, which for weeks has been a bone of contention between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has always claimed paternity, and Forza Italia leader Tajani, less inclined to punish credit institutions for those “extra profits” collected in the wake of continuous rate increases by the ECB.

A tax, that of extra profits, which immediately in addition to causing panic in Piazza Affari, it has been rejected by economists, strategists and, essentially, markets, not only in substance but in its very form.

Let’s take a concrete look at the changes that have affected them the tax on banks’ extra profits and which were announced yesterday, Saturday 23 September 2023.

It was Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani who made the announcement ongovernment amendment which modified the original text of the levy. Thus a note from Forza Italia:

“Forza Italia is satisfied with the government’s amendment which modifies the original text on banks’ extra profits, accepting the substance of our indications and it is for this reason that we will withdraw the amendments presented”. “Taxation will be more balanced, the interests of savers and investors, purchases of government bonds and the specificity of the various banks will be safeguarded”.

The target on the value of the revenue that the Meloni government will collect with the imposition of the tax does not change, remaining at a figure just under 3 billion euros: an amount in any case rather narrow to assist the resources necessary to cover the maneuver, which should swing between 20 and 25 billion.

Banks will be able to avoid paying the tax

Italian banks are given the opportunity to avoid paying the tax.

In fact, in the government’s draft amendment on the tax we read that, “instead of payment”, banks will be able to transfer “a non-distributable reserve an amount equal to two and a half times the tax“. This reserve will be counted “among the elements of primary tier 1 capital”, thus strengthening the banks’ capital.

Il maximum withdrawal ceiling has been increased from 0.1% to 0.26% “of the overall amount of risk exposure on an individual basis”, therefore no more than the total assets, a factor which excludes BTPs).

Again, the tax is calculated “applying a rate of 40% on the amount of the interest margin” for the 2023 financial year “which exceeds the same margin” of the 2021 financial year by at least 10%.

In the previous text of the tax on extra profits, however, it was established that the tax would be calculated differently depending on whether it referred to the 2022 budget (5% surplus) or to the 2023 budget (10% surplus).

“Banks are prohibited from transferring the charges deriving” from the tax on extra profits “to the costs of services provided to businesses and end customers – we read further in the amendment, which was stamped by the Accounting Office.

Will be the Competition and Market Authority to monitor “the timely compliance with the provision also through random checks and reports annually to Parliament with a specific report”.

In the vocabulary of world finance, many have pointed out since the shock announcement that hit Italy at the beginning of August, the term extra profits associated with banks would not even have arrived.

It is true that the ‘fashion’ of promulgating or wanting to promulgate laws that target the profits of banks has already exploded almost everywhere in Europe:

Giorgia Meloni’s Italy was certainly not the first to launch a battle against the banking sector, ‘guilty’ – this is the accusation of several governments – of having made more profits, in the wake of the continuous rate increases by the ECB (which, however, also increased the costs of funding, simultaneously making the NPL-impaired loans risk is higher).

In the end, to get the better of a tax decided also in view of 2024 European elections and in a context in which we are looking for money to finance the 2024 budget law, it was Forza Italia.

And it is worth remembering that there had already been an about-face on the tax, immediately after the massacre of banking stocks in Piazza Affarilast August 8, the day after the announcement of the measure (made among other things not by the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, but by the leader of the League, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini) .

But the general director of the Abi, among others, had said clearly that the term extra-profits itself did not make sense. Giovanni Sabatini who, in his hearing in the Senate to comment on the tax, as well as issuing a warning about the effects that its application would have on Italian market, had denied the very existence of extra profits:

“The extraordinary tax has been defined as the taxation of extra profits in the banking sector – said Sabatini – The extra profit refers to a specific situation, one in which a company enjoying a monopoly or oligopoly position can set the price of its products, obtaining a higher profit than that which can be determined in a competitive market. This situation is absent in banks, not only in strong competition in the entire euro area”.

Even earlier, on X but also on an interview given to the newspaper The Republic in which he underlined how the Meloni government preferred “parochial capitalism to free markets”, the economist Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffè, professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at SDA Bocconi, explained how talking about extra profits made no sense.

Come on, repeat after me: “DON’T CALL THEM EXTRA-PROFITS”. Let’s try to highlight the gross economic ignorance (or cynical verbal manipulation?) of those who use this term applied to the “net interest margin” referred to in line 30 of the bank income statement… pic.twitter.com/L7rf2eJX8X — C.A. Carnevale-Maffè (@carloalberto) August 9, 2023

The president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi spoke about “forced withdrawal”, underlining that he had never read the word extra profits in his study books and right from the start the deep irritation of the bankers was more than evident, summed up in the attacks of the CEO of Illimity, former number one of Intesa SanPaolo and former minister of the Monti government Corrado Passera against the so-called ‘summer maneuver’.



Doubts of constitutionality were also expressed by the technicians of the Senate while, after the ABI, the Italian banking association, came the clear rejection of Christine Lagarde’s ECB.

In particular, the Senate technicians had also raised doubts on the real ability of the tax to ensure greater tax revenue.

“Aside, it is noted that, by affecting the levy not on the increase, but on the entire amount of the greater value achieved between the two considered, it could induce some subjects to modify their interest rate policy precisely in order to avoid or reduce the taxation, with positive repercussions for account holders and/or borrowers, but with possible negative effects on public finances, not for the failure to apply this tax, but for the impact on the overall income statement of the credit institutions and therefore on the taxation ordinarily due by them”.

Meloni against ‘positional income’. Tajani’s fear of the impact on BTPs

But right away the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had insisted on the fair nature of the levy. “I took responsibility for the decision,” the prime minister explained in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, taking care to underline:

“Someone says, ‘You want to tax earned wealth.’ I will never tax legitimate entrepreneurial profit, but I do not intend to defend positional income.”

In parallel, the deputy prime minister and leader of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani expressed fears about the possible consequences of the tax not only on banks, but also on BTPs.

“But now we need to write the law well. One of the concerns is related to the fact that Government bond yields are taxed. Since there are over 400 billion held by the banks, we risk having repercussions on the next auctions”, said the deputy prime minister.

In short, a truly umpteenth state mess, the subject of an initial immediate review by the Meloni government, which arrived after the crash of the Italian banks UniCredit, Mps, Intesa SanPaolo, Bper, Banco BPM & Co on Piazza Affariin the midst of a sell-off that had made that Tuesday 8 August the Black Tuesday of the Milan stock exchange in the summer of 2023.

The Meloni government corrected its aim, but there remained too many unknowns about the extent of the anti-banking sting.

At this point there is great anticipation as to how they will react the securities of Italian banks listed on Piazza Affari, after the big news about the tax: which, let’s remember, was certainly not withdrawn, but which was certainly deflated in its punitive intent (always denied by Prime Minister Meloni, however) with the government’s amendment. It being understood that the tax revenue, just under 3 billion euros, should remain below 3 billion euros.

