The banks of the Old Continent are solid

On the one hand the crack of the Silicon Valley bankon the other the collapse of Swiss credit. In the midst of unprecedented market turbulence and the fear that there may be a contagion effect on the securities of European credit institutions. The scenario is certainly not the best in a context of economic slowdown, with high inflation and central banks that continue to raise interest rates.

“We are certainly in an extremely delicate phase. However, I see no risks to the stability of the European banking system nor the possibility of contagion on Italian banks which are not significantly exposed to Credit Suisse”. For the president of theGuido Carli Association, Federico Carli, the situation is under control. This is also thanks to the work of cleaning up bank balance sheets carried out in recent years by credit institutions on input from the European Central Bank.

Of a similar opinion too Paolo Mauri Brusamanager of the multi asset Italy team of Gam Sgr. “In our opinion, the soundness of the banking system is not in question in Europe”, he comments. “In the Old Continent, the legislation on capital requirements applies to all institutions regardless of their size and the impact of the rate hike, which entails a decrease in the value of the bonds that banks hold, is accounted for in the balance sheets at market prices. The case of Credit Suisse is certainly an isolated onethe crisis comes from afar and is certainly not linked to restrictive monetary policies but to wrong management choices” he concludes.

The economy slows down and bad debts are likely to increase

It is certainly an aspect that cannot be ignored. It is no coincidence that the ECB has asked the banks to pay the utmost attention. “The topic is undoubtedly of great importance. Above all because the monetary tightening risks suffocating businesses, effectively setting the conditions for a boomerang effect on bank balance sheets. But even in this case, the situation is currently under control” continues Carli.

“In addition, the European authorities and Bank of Italy are monitoring the trend of bad debts and non-performing loans constantly” adds Professor Carli. Meanwhile, however, on several occasions theItalian Banking Association he asked parliament to predict a public guarantee for corporate debt restructuring. A sign that there is maximum alert on the subject.

Fabi excludes that cases such as Svb and Credit Suisse can be replicated elsewhere

According to an analysis by the banking union, “significant impacts in Italy are almost impossible: liquidity index at 176%, asset quality level at 16.2% and profitability level close to 9%. There are 111 significant credit institutions in the Old Continent, 12 of which are concentrated in Italy”. Data that testify to the solidity of the system.

As Fabi reports, “total assets amount to a good 27.7 billion euro and that of profits exceeds 92 billion. Capital ratios, profitability and liquidity ratios give an even more precise cross-section of our country’s banking industry’s ability to withstand financial shocks”. Overall, the numbers are comforting.

However, the theme of trust remains in the background

The decision of the Swiss supervisory authorities, Fimas, of reset Credit Suisse AT1 bonds has aroused many perplexities among investors. To the point that some observers have spoken of a “reverse finance” which penalizes bondholders before shareholders. “To provide a solution to a problem that had become very thorny (the rescue of Credit Suisse, ndr), the Swiss authorities have committed a series of levities on which there will be consequences. Starting with the fact that they reversed against all logic and I would also say against all provisions of the law and the hierarchy of shareholders with respect to bondholders is unprecedented” continues Carli.

From his point of view, “the Bank of England and the ECB did well in declaring that in the event that it was up to them to decide, the natural hierarchies would be respected: therefore first the shareholders and only then the bondholders. Making the market lose faith in what is a regulatory framework is an extremely serious matter. I think it’s quite likely that a series of lawsuits will now follow in addition to the loss of market confidence in this way of acting by the Swiss authorities”. A further step in an already very complex scenario.