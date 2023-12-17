Banks, future more uncertain if rates drop but analysts still see opportunities

Since the end of 2020, European banks have made shareholders quite a bit of money: UBS analysts calculate a “total return” (including coupons) of 82%, i.e. 53% more than the market average . In 2023 alone the overall performance was 27% versus 15%. The question that everyone on the stock market is asking is what will be the fate of credit securities now that the great binge in rates – and therefore in interest margins – will turn into a memory. The holiday is over, back to reality. If we look at Friday, after the ECB’s decision not to touch rates, we have to worry, given the deep red of the performance of banking shares. However, the analysts’ visions do not only see tears and blood. They also talk about “resilience”, stronger capital levels and, above all, still attractive valuations.

«We are positive on European banks», write for example from Barclays whose analysts even raise their view on the sector from “neutral” to “positive” in view of 2024. This is because expectations are for a certain resistance in terms of profits and capital. “We expect the sector to be re-evaluated in a context of probable rate cuts and a soft landing” of the economy. «In this context we have a preference», in terms of markets, «for the United Kingdom and France», where this year the institutions have seen pressure on profits due to the sudden increase in rates.

As for stocks, Barclays experts point out NatWest, Lloyds, Bnp Paribas and Unicredit, a bank which, we read in the report, should benefit from “surprises in the return of capital”, “resilience in profits” and a “revaluation of stock market multiples”. such as the price-to-earnings ratio. According to experts at the British bank there are three reasons to remain calm about the sector. First of all, there will be “less uncertainty” when the rate cut materializes. Uncertainty which has so far weighed on the cost of capital and valuation multiples. Secondly, analysts see “resilience in earnings per share”, in particular the fact that profits can resist “or even grow in some areas or for some banks” can “positively influence the perception of the sector as a whole”. Third, “there are no major regulatory risks.” In particular, government intervention in banks may become “less of a concern” in a year’s time.

UBS’s vision is more chiaroscuro. The analysts of the Swiss bank remain cautious about European banks: “2024, a year to live dangerously?”, they ask themselves from the title of the report that deals with the sector. Falling rates, a slowing economic context, and changes on the fiscal and regulatory front are “a clear cyclical incentive to exit”, they admit. However, this would ignore the valuations that discount a 30% drop in profits compared to the estimates made by UBS. But such a situation would require an interest margin equal to that of 2022. The conclusion? “We still see some value, albeit less, in the industry as a whole.” Among the favorite stocks in Europe are Barclays, BNP, Commerzbank, ING, Lloyds, Nordea and Unicredit. The idea is that the banks, still convenient, can revalue themselves on the market even with a lower interest margin, especially if concerns about the economy diminish and the belief that other sectors can offer more diminishes.

