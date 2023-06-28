Banks: German private banks are suffering from high costs and falling income

A porter keeps watch behind the narrow entrance gate, and the clattering elevator takes visitors to another, very special world. In this, the tables are heavy, the light is dimmed – and the ancestors look down admonishingly from the oil paintings.

The not too subtle reference in the interior design to a tradition in the money business that has often been established for several centuries is part of the business model of German private banks. But the solid façade has often already cracked: the economic situation of many houses is tense, some have already capitulated.

In the coming months, a persistently difficult earnings situation and rising costs are likely to ensure further movement. “Every bank has its problems, everyone is under pressure,” says a board member of an institute. It is quite possible that competitors could therefore move closer together, even merge.

The private banks are traditionally strong in business with very wealthy customers and entrepreneurial families, some of whom they have been associated with for generations. The target group is attractive: According to a study by the consulting firm Zeb, around 80,000 people in Germany have liquid assets of more than 500,000 euros.

From this total of 7.2 trillion euros, Zeb calculated a “earning potential” of 16.6 billion euros. However, there has been lively competition around this: major banks, regional institutes, branches of foreign financial institutions and digital newcomers are competing as ideal partners for, at best, cross-generational wealth preservation.

Deep cracks in the image of MM Warburg

The traditional Hamburg bank MM Warburg sees itself as such. In the end, however, it was hardly able to convey the desired solid picture. This is mainly due to their involvement in illegal stock deals at the expense of the taxpayer, so-called cum-ex transactions.

However, the bank’s balance sheet should no longer burden their legal processing. MM Warburg sees itself armed against claims of almost a hundred million euros filed by the Hamburg tax authorities in 2021. Ultimately, the company that also benefited from the deals would have to settle the claims – according to information from WELT AM SONNTAG, this is the British bank Barclays.

Internally, the focus is therefore primarily on the renovation of the aging business model. The associated restructuring costs brought the bank a double-digit million loss in 2022. From 2024, according to the goal, however, it should be “sustainably profitable”. That would be necessary if only to be able to shoulder the high investments. Among other things, MM Warburg wants to introduce a new core banking system. The entry of a new co-owner would make the undertaking easier. Whether that will happen remains to be seen.

In any case, the big local rival should hardly be available for this. The founding year 1590 makes Berenberg the oldest bank in Germany. However, it has not been particularly dusty here in recent years.

Under the leadership of stock trader Hendrik Riehmer, Hamburger Bank established itself as one of the first addresses for IPOs, achieved phenomenal results and even expanded into the USA at considerable financial expense. Since business largely ground to a halt, however, the house has scaled back its grand plans significantly, cutting jobs in the “low three-digit range.”

Nevertheless, Berenberg continues to indulge in a few extravagances. To this day, the bank still programs many IT applications itself – which involves considerable effort and high costs. There is therefore speculation in the industry that there could be cooperation in the future. However, the institute does not see an acute need for action. Investment banking is still doing modestly. However, since Berenberg addressed the cost situation early on, the situation is more relaxed than elsewhere. Occasionally they are now being hired again.

Former competitors, on the other hand, have already disappeared from the market, and over the years the number of independent private banks in Germany has decreased significantly. In 2009, Deutsche Bank took over the traditional Cologne address Sal. Oppenheim, which had been badly hit by speculation. In 2018, after almost 230 years, it ceased operations. In 2016, the previous owners – entrepreneurs and descendants of the founders – sold Bank Hauck & Aufhäuser to the Chinese conglomerate Fosun. Two years ago, the Frankfurt am Main-based institute took over Bankhaus Lampe, which had previously belonged to the Oetker Group.

Job cuts and bad image

The unit, which has now also been combined in the name, boasted a “very strong” result a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, changes could also be pending at Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe in the foreseeable future.

It is true that Fosun does not intend to completely part with the bank – since even the rating agencies recently paid tribute to the financial progress of the highly indebted conglomerate with words of appreciation, there is probably no compulsion to do so. However, according to financial circles, the inclusion of another owner would be desirable – if only because of the ever-growing political dissonance with China.

There is also speculation about the future of the Hamburg-based money house Donner & Reuschel, which belongs to the Dortmund insurance group Signal Iduna. The owner had to cushion the bank with fresh capital last year, and after an audit by the financial regulator BaFin, the institute now has to strengthen its base again. According to insiders, however, Signal Iduna has always rejected previous purchase offers, and there is apparently no need for action at the moment. “There are no plans to sell Donner & Reuschel or to change the shareholding structure,” says a spokesman. The bank “completes the range of financial services”.

Bankhaus Metzler also sees itself apart from merger considerations. However, things have been better at the Frankfurt institute. Metzler has focused heavily on the funds business, where assets under management, however, fell significantly in 2022. At the same time, costs increased. The twelfth generation of the owner family is now involved in the management of the bank. It won’t be easy for her.

