Banks, the reassurances of Economy Minister Giorgetti

“The government is always ready for measures, we are part of a system like the European one which has rules and a system of controls, but, I repeat, up to now, as far as the banking system is concerned, we have no signs of concern because the problems they have had, for example in Switzerland with Credit Suisse, concern cases that are not typical of Italian banks, but perhaps of other banks European ones as we have seen, but not the Italian ones”.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of the students of the Gdf in Bergamo when asked if the government is ready to take measures in case of contagion from the crisis involving the banking system at international level. However, the minister reiterated, “at the moment we have no signs of concern”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

