5
In the Eurozone, the 2 indicators – Net funding stable ratio (Nfsr) and Liquidity coverage ratio (Lcr) – are well above 100: this is why they are decisive
by Alessandro Graziani
ServiceServiceContent based on facts, observed and verified by the reporter directly or reported by verified and reliable sources.Find out moreRules and supervision
by Alessandro Graziani
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More