Home Business Banks, here are the two strange acronyms to measure the state of health of liquidity
Business

Banks, here are the two strange acronyms to measure the state of health of liquidity

by admin
Banks, here are the two strange acronyms to measure the state of health of liquidity

ServiceServiceContent based on facts, observed and verified by the reporter directly or reported by verified and reliable sources.Find out moreRules and supervision

In the Eurozone, the 2 indicators – Net funding stable ratio (Nfsr) and Liquidity coverage ratio (Lcr) – are well above 100: this is why they are decisive

by Alessandro Graziani

See also  The Federal Prosecutor's Office is investigating Suisse Secrets

You may also like

German gas storage: Currently unplanned maintenance work on...

Warning strike in traffic: Most wheels stand still...

Green cars, the EU opens up to the...

Before warning strike day: Employers attack unions

Meloni-Schlein, the European challenge between the two leaders...

Who is to blame for the bank quake?

Chef Perbellini leaves the board of directors of...

Malpass doesn’t want to be the scapegoat

Yield up to 4% gross

Anglepoint Launches ServiceNow App: IBM Licensing for Software...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy