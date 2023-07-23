Banks in Changzhou Consider Lowering Interest Rates on Stock Mortgages, Sparking Speculation in Real Estate Market

Banks in Changzhou, Jiangsu are considering lowering the interest rate on stock mortgages, according to a recent report. The news initially spread through an article published by the WeChat official account of “Changzhou Daily,” stating that some banks in the city have agreed to lower the interest rates. However, banks later refuted these claims, stating that they had not received any official notice or policies regarding lowering interest rates on existing mortgages.

Despite the refutations, it was revealed that Changzhou City Commercial Bank borrowers had communicated with lending banks regarding stock mortgage interest rates, and some banks had agreed to lower them. This led to numerous media outlets reposting the article.

However, just one hour later, the WeChat official account of “Changzhou Daily” revised the article and removed the statement regarding banks agreeing to lower interest rates on stock mortgages. Many banks in Changzhou also confirmed that they had not received any relevant policies or notices regarding the reduction of interest rates on existing mortgages.

It should be noted that the option of replacing commercial loans with portfolio loans is an existing policy in Changzhou. The Changzhou Housing Provident Fund Management Center issued the “Changzhou Commercial Personal Housing Loan Transfer Personal Housing Provident Fund Loan Management Measures (Trial)” earlier this year, which allows borrowers to sign a new contract to convert existing commercial loans into a combination loan of “commercial loan + provident fund loan.” The commercial loan would then follow the current new interest rate policy.

Meanwhile, banks in Hangzhou have yet to show any activity in lowering interest rates on stock mortgages. When approached by reporters, multiple commercial banks in Hangzhou stated that they had not received any documents or notices regarding this matter. Despite the recent announcement from the central bank, lobby managers and customer service personnel continue to handle inquiries and clarify the situation for homeowners.

Although some banks may not be motivated to actively lower interest rates due to the perception of mortgages as high-quality assets, the central bank’s stance may eventually lead them to “give in” and prioritize long-term benefits over immediate interests.

An official from a state-owned bank mentioned that the decrease in the balance of existing mortgage loans in the first quarter of this year signaled a smaller mortgage market and increased competition. Some banks are likely to reduce the level of loan prime rate (LPR) bonus points to attract customers, including new applicants seeking mortgages at lower interest rates and existing customers looking to refinance their loans. Some banks may even allow business loans to replace housing loans as part of their strategy.

The official predicted that smaller and medium-sized banks may be the first to respond to the central bank’s statement, but the impact on the market will be greater once state-owned banks join the battle.

