Banks Lower Deposit Rates as Interest Rates Decrease

Some Banks Lower Deposit Rates: Implications for the Market

Recently, the news that “some banks lowered deposit rates” has attracted market attention. On August 25, a reporter from “Securities Daily” visited some bank outlets in the Beijing area and learned that the current time deposit interest rates of some bank outlets have dropped compared to last month, with a reduction range between 5 and 10 basis points.

Industry insiders said that the deposit interest rate is mainly anchored to the 1-year LPR interest rate and the 10-year treasury bond yield. This month, the 1-year LPR interest rate and the 10-year treasury bond yield also dropped significantly. Based on the interest rate transmission mechanism, a new round of deposit rate reduction may begin. This will ease the pressure on banks to narrow their net interest margins and continue to reduce financing costs for the real economy.

“The current 6-month, 2-year, and 3-year time deposit interest rates have dropped a little compared to last month, and the decline range is between 5 and 10 basis points. The interest rates of other term deposits remain unchanged.” A financial manager told reporters that at present, the interest rate for a 2-year fixed deposit with a minimum deposit of 10,000 yuan is 2.6%, and the interest rate for a 3-year fixed deposit with a minimum deposit of 50,000 yuan is 3.15% and 3.1%.

In addition, a reporter from “Securities Daily” called a number of banks to inquire about deposit interest rates, and most banks indicated that they have not adjusted the fixed deposit interest rates yet. A number of state-owned bank wealth management managers said that the current interest rate has not been adjusted. The bank starts selling at 10,000 yuan, and the 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year time deposit interest rates are 1.9%, 2.3%, and 2.85% respectively.

Looking forward to subsequent changes in deposit interest rates, wealth management managers of several banks told reporters that deposit interest rates are currently on a downward path and may continue to decrease in the future. A financial manager of a large state-owned bank told reporters that the bank has not yet lowered the price, and it is expected that it may be lowered in the future.

Regarding the phenomenon of some banks lowering their deposit rates, analysts explained that according to the market-based adjustment mechanism for deposit rates, the deposit rate will refer to the 10-year treasury bond yield. Driven by the recent decline in the 1-year LPR quotation and the continued decline in the 10-year treasury bond yield, the conditions for a new round of deposit rate cuts are ripe.

The move by banks to lower deposit rates is mainly aimed at reducing the cost of liabilities and ensuring the sustainability of financial services to the real economy. As of the end of the first half of 2023, the net interest margin of commercial banks stood at 1.74%, the same as in the first quarter. Although the downward trend has eased, it is still relatively low. The recent reduction in the one-year LPR by 10 basis points has further put pressure on banks to manage interest rate spreads.

By lowering the deposit rate, banks seek to increase interest income levels, provide space for the reduction of interest rates on the asset side, and enhance their ability to serve the real economy. At the same time, this measure may also help boost market consumption and moderately reduce the scale of residents’ deposits.

Financial experts believe that other financial institutions, including large, medium, and small banks, might follow suit and also lower their deposit rates. With the interest rate spread of the banking industry at a historical low, banks lack the motivation to attract high interest rates. Additionally, there is great pressure to reduce interest rates on existing mortgages. Therefore, it is expected that big banks will collectively lower the deposit listing interest rate, followed by small and medium-sized banks.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk.

