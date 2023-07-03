Banks Lower Interest Rates on U.S. Dollar Deposits: Impact on RMB Exchange Rate and Asset Liability Management

Banks Lower Interest Rates on USD Fixed Deposits

In recent news, there has been a decrease in the interest rates of USD fixed deposits by several banks. The highest interest rate for one-year and two-year products is now at 2.8%.

According to industry insiders, banks have adjusted their interest rates on U.S. dollar deposits based on the market’s supply and demand relationship. Lowering the rates not only helps with asset liability management and interest payment cost management but also works towards stabilizing the RMB exchange rate.

One branch staff member from China Construction Bank stated that their US dollar deposit interest rate has been reduced starting from this month. The interest rates are now 2% for deposits over 10,000 yuan and 2.8% for deposits over 50,000 yuan.

Similar adjustments have been made by other banks as well. Agricultural Bank of China now offers a one-year interest rate of 2.7% for US dollar deposits, with a rate of 2.8% for deposits above $10,000. Industrial Bank has also dropped its rate, capping US dollar deposits at a maximum of 2.8%.

However, there are still a few banks maintaining higher interest rates for US dollar fixed deposits. Bank of Ningbo, for example, is offering a 5.1% interest rate for three-month US dollar deposits and 5.2% for one-year deposits.

The interest rate cuts on US dollar deposits are part of a larger trend. In June, the six major banks in China lowered RMB deposit interest rates, sparking a new wave of interest rate cuts for RMB time deposits. This led to subsequent reductions in open market operation rates, medium-term lending facility rates, and loan market quotation rates. Consequently, some banks also opted to lower US dollar time deposit rates.

Experts suggest that there are two primary reasons behind the lowering of interest rates on US dollar time deposits. Firstly, banks are trying to manage their asset liability and interest payment costs. The significant growth rate of US dollar deposits in recent times has outpaced the asset side, necessitating the lowering of interest rates to slow down the deposit growth. Moreover, with the Federal Reserve halting interest rate hikes, commercial banks have found external conditions favorable for lowering US dollar time deposit rates.

Secondly, the decision to cut interest rates is also aimed at stabilizing the RMB exchange rate. By reducing the cost of US dollar liabilities, banks can help lower the US dollar loan interest rate, supporting the real economy’s expansion, and stabilizing foreign exchange market expectations.

It is important for investors to consider the potential exchange rate fluctuation risks associated with USD deposits, especially since certain banks continue to offer higher interest rates than RMB fixed deposits of the same term. Ordinary investors should carefully evaluate whether the benefits of US dollar deposits outweigh the risks of exchange rate fluctuations.

In conclusion, the adjustment of interest rates on USD fixed deposits by banks is influenced by factors such as asset liability management, interest payment cost management, and the need for stabilizing the RMB exchange rate. While some banks have lowered their rates, others have maintained higher interest rates. Investors must weigh the potential risks while considering US dollar deposit products.

