“Banks make profits, just raises for employees”

The salary increases for bankers are right, even “substantial”. The unions’ request for an increase of 435 euros is “acceptable”. With these words Carlo Messina, number one of Intesa Sanpaolo, snatches applause from the audience of the congress of Fabi, the main Italian banking union. Despite the tensions precisely with the organizations of representation followed by Intesa’s exit from the ABI table. According to Messina, thanks to the rate hike, Italian banks have returned to making strong profits. For this, explains the manager, employees are entitled to substantial salary increases.

Intesa will accept the requests of the unions

The manager took advantage of the opportunity to announce that Intesa Sanpaolo, “the country’s leading private employer”, will accept the economic request made by the unions in the platform for the renewal of the employment contract. The bank “will not make any kind of negotiation approach on economic requests” of the unions, who asked for an increase of 435 euros. According to Messina, at a time when the profitability of banks is growing again “it is not acceptable not to give workers a substantial increase”.

Effort between banks and unions

For the number one of Intesa Sanpaolo, “400 euros” make the difference for a bank employee given the current situation. That of the unions, he explained, is an “acceptable” request. And it is possible “to imagine an effort between banks and trade unions for the distribution of profits also to people who work in the bank”. The banker also recalled that he spent his entire career in the bank where he started as a “former employee” with a salary that today would be 500 euros.

But the distance remains on the Abi

But if he received the applause of the audience on the increases, the distance with the union on the exit from the ABI remains. We are the largest private employer in Italy. Our priority is to protect the 70,000 people who work in our bank to make a contract that can be considered the best that can be signed. It is a choice that derives from our company dimension», explained Messina. According to the manager, “there are paths of convergence to be implemented in the future, it is reasonable that it could happen”.