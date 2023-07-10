Banks, Mivelaz (GAM): “Health of the sector is still good

Banks, Mivelaz (GAM): “The health of the sector is still good”

The health of the banking world is still good and the crisis in the sector that occurred in recent months has probably already been absorbed by the market. Talk about it with Truth&Business Grégoire Mivelazmanager of GAM’s Credit Opportunities strategy.

What is the context for subordinated debt in light of the most recent events?

“This year has been extraordinary: three months ago, US regional banks took us by surprise, as well as the speed with which events with Credit Suisse unfolded. Investors wondered if subordinated debt and AT1 (Additional Tier 1) contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) were the right tool. A few weeks ago, BBVA returned to the At1 CoCo market, with demand exceeding supply. We also saw earnings seasons for US, UK and Swiss banks all in line with forecasts. However, the negative headlines had an impact. The share price of European banks is up more than 10% year-on-year. As far as European bank shares are concerned, the market believes that the increase in rates is positive for profitability and net interest margins. This doesn’t surprise us, but what we find surprising is that European subordinated debt is only up 1% year on year. When European bank stock prices are strong, spreads should usually tighten and prices rise. European high yield was up 4.8%, meaning subordinated debt massively underperformed high yield year on year. We think this is surprising given the risk of a recession. In our view, the underperformance of subordinated debt versus European high yield was due to Q1 stocks. Now that the headlines are clearer, we believe the future looks bright for the financial sector.”

US Regional vs European Banks: Are There a Difference?

“US regional banks and European regional banks are two different realities and the stock market is pricing them as such. An important message is that the US banking sector is not weak, but part of the sector has had some problems, while the bigger banks remain strong. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was caused by regulatory and risk management failings. Since 2019, a bank with a balance sheet below $250 billion is not subject to the same regulatory framework, stress tests and liquidity requirements as those with a balance sheet above $250 billion. As a result, we have seen the failure of those banks that are considered “small” from a regulatory point of view. This is not the case in Europe, where banks with balance sheets exceeding €30 billion are subject to regulatory requirements. Also, if liquidity is managed properly, deposit outflows have less of an impact. European banks have a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 160%, of which more than 100% is deposited with the European Central Bank in liquid form”.

Inflation and recession are the hot topics today: what is the impact?

“We believe European banks’ fundamentals are solid, valuations are attractive and technicals are good. For example, rates are much higher. The market was expecting a recession in the US this year. However, the data has not yet proved it and underlying inflation is very sticky. The situation is difficult for central banks, which have already made substantial hikes but will have to do more. However, financial stocks benefit from rate hikes. For example, HSBC’s pre-provision profits are going from $20 billion to $30 billion a year thanks to rate hikes. As far as high yield is concerned, however, Moody’s expects default rates of 3.9% in the best case and 15.1% in the worst. The cycle of defaults has already begun, with defaults increasing by more than 1% year-on-year. The problem is the price; the crossover for European high yield is within 400 bps, which means the market is pricing in a 2.7% default. However, the market is pricing in all the worst-case scenarios for subordinated debt, which we believe will not materialise. We believe defaults could prove more challenging for high yield than for single-A rated investment grade issuers, which benefit from rising rates.”

Wanting to take stock, what is important to underline?

“What happened three months ago was one of the biggest financial crises since 2008/2009. Three months later, the return of banks with AT1 CoCos, with demand exceeding supply, shows that the market has absorbed most of those securities. We had three positive catalysts: positive earnings season, banks calling their perpetual callable bonds, and banks returning to the market.”

