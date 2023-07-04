Banks, nothing done on the renewal of the contract

Nothing done for the renewal of the bank contract

There is a stalemate, in Abi, on the negotiations for the new national collective labor agreement for the 280,000 bank workers. As reported by some banking sources, the meeting on Monday 3 July of the ABI trade union and labor affairs committee, which met in Milan, ended with nothing.

No to separate negotiations

On the table, the head of the trade union area of ​​the Banking Association, Stefano Bottino, would have advanced the possibility of first negotiating the agreement on trade union freedoms and then the renewal of the national contract. However, the proposal, sponsored by representatives of Intesa Sanpaolo, did not find the favor of the majority of Casl members, who do not intend to carry on separate negotiations, according to the same sources. Hence the stalemate on the banking front.

The assembly of the Abi

The renewal of the bank contract, which expired last December and then extended until next July 31st, could be, the sources indicate, one of the issues at the center of the report by the president of ABI, Antonio Patuelli, on the occasion of the annual meeting of the organization of Palazzo Altieri scheduled in Rome.

