Banks, Orcel replies to Messina on the contract: “We are still in Abi”

Orcel replies to Messina on the bank contract

“We are still in the Casl” (Abi’s trade union committee, ed.). Call and response at a distance between Andrea Orcel e Charles Messina on the bank contract. Interviewed during a round table at the Congress of Fabithe number one of Unicredit replied: “We are still in Casl, I don’t think it’s fair to anticipate. We have taken this path and we will follow it to the end”.

Orcel recalls that his bank “invests in people and does not close branches” as other banks do and that the remuneration must be considered “in the round”. Orcel also added that the bank has recognized a 100 million inflation bonus “alle lower bands of our population”. According to the banker, people must be put at the center and their requests must also be listened to. “A career advancement it can be much better than a 435 euro increase” comments Orcel.

The opening of Intesa Sanpaolo

On the watch, always during the Fabi congress, the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Carlo Messina had declared the bank’s willingness to accept the request of the unions granting an increase of 435 euro. Intesa Sanpaolo is left the negotiating table of the ABI in recent months. The number one of Bper, Montani, also spoke out in favor of the increase.

The opening of Messina effectively overrode the ongoing negotiations between Abi and trade unions. “In a phase in which there is a significant increase in profitability – Messina said -, it is in no way acceptable not to grant substantial increases to bank workers. I find myself with the requests made by the unions”.

“Profits will shrink”

A different view on the issue of profits made by banks in the current scenario is instead that of Orcel. Which to some extent can also be read in the key of the industry contract. “Right now – explained Orcel – the banks they are earning more than average for two reasons: one is the highest rates and the second is the cost of credit extremely low. These two factors – if not in the first half of 2024, then in the second half or in 2025 – at some point however they will cease. Every point of increase in the cost of credit for us are 100 million less revenue. Furthermore, no one expects rates to stay at this level. Maybe they will go up again but then they will settle down below 3%maybe 2.5% and this will have a strong impact on bank revenues”.