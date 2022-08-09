The accounting profit of the ten largest Italian banks grew, marking + 5.5% compared to the same period a year ago, reaching € 6.8 billion. The figures emerge from the analysis of the Uilca Orietta Guerra Study Center on the income statements of the first half of 2022 of the ten major Italian credit institutions.

The economic results were influenced by extraordinary transactions, such as the purchase of Carige by Bper and the write-downs made by Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit on the assets involved in Russia’s war against Ukraine, which, however, do not seem to have an impact on the achievement of the objectives. indicated in the respective business plans. The positive half-year results of the banks reflect an Italian economy that for 2022 is growing beyond expectations, as evidenced by both the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission which, while reducing the previous forecasts for 2023, have revised upwards the growth of the Gross domestic product. The growth in GDP has allowed the resigning Italian government to approve new spending maneuvers without further public debt. “Inflation and rising costs of energy and raw materials are phenomena we are no longer used to, like the increase in interest rates that central banks have started to make to cool down price growth. A scenario that involves the risk of strong negative impacts for families and businesses ”, said Fulvio Furlan, Uilca Secretary General.