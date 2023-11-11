Banks, record profits in 2023. But uncertainties are increasing

Banks, record profits and uncertainties about the future

The profits of Italian banks could exceed 43 billion euros in 2023according to research by the bankers’ union Fabi. A record, compared with the 25.4 billion in 2022 and with just 2.2 billion in 2020, the year of Covid. Thanks to the sharp rise in rates, which improves all the profitability indices of the sector. Including the cost/income – ratio between costs and revenues – which, after years of cutting costs to face the challenge of zero rates, plummets thanks to the surge in revenues. In 2023 it will be 46%, according to Fabi estimates. Just five years earlier, in 2018, it was 62%.

Enria’s alarm (ECB)

The unknowns, however, are what may happen as early as the next financial year, due to the slowdown in growth. The forecast is one increase in suffering from next year, when a massive increase in impaired loans is expected due to the combined effect of the slowdown in the economic cycle and interest charges on loans linked to the increase in interest rates.

Andrea Enria, president of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, recently stressed that there is no shock, however “European banking supervision urges banks to address shortcomings in credit risk management,” insists Enria. In particular “Real estate exposures deserve particular scrutiny“. According to Enria, “the current higher interest rate environment could put further downward pressure on office and home prices, making more difficult for commercial property owners and families to service their debt“. For this reason in the euro area “banks should take these risks into account in their provisioning practices and capital planning”.

Increase in the ratio between bad loans

Some indications on future scenarios come from the data of Bank of Italywhich report an albeit slight increase in ratio between bad debts (before devaluations) and loans. In September 2023 they were at 3.1%, compared to 3.06% a year earlier. Even more significant is the fact that of the 25 sectors surveyed by Bankitalia, 17 had an increase of this ratio and just eight a decrease. The highest increase is related to textile and clothing industries with a ratio between bad debts and loans going from 3.53% to 4.55%. Among the 8 sectors that present a reduction in the indicator, the more significant decrease it relates to the mineral extraction sector, which went from 3.65% in September 2022 to 2.20% in September 2023.

Bad loans, based on the latest available data relating to June 2023, represent approximately 40% of the total impaired loans, 56% are unlikely to pay and 4% are overdue loans. The availability of the bad debts item broken down by sectors of economic activity, underlines the ABI, helps to capture the evolution of credit risk promptly and with a high level of detail.

The (positive) effect of the extra profits decree

To support the solidity of the system in view of possible future storms, the extra profits decree has arrived, an unforeseen effect of the law. Till today, the top five banks have set aside as a reserve – and therefore increased its capitalization – 4.2 billion. For the entire system, the total could reach 5 billion. In fact, none of the institutes opted to pay the tax introduced by the government by decree last August.