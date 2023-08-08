Banks sink in Piazza Affari with tax announcement on extra profits

Banks and securities of the financial world under the blows of the sales in Piazza Affari after the news of the tax on the extra profits of Italian credit institutions announced yesterday by the Government. Shortly after 11, the worst is Bper which loses more than 8%, followed by Fineco which travels at 12.46 euros (-8.18%). Strong drops also for Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Bpm which lose more than 7%. The measure was approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers, which met before the summer break.

