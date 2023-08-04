Banks, the closure of branches leaves 9 out of 10 customers unsatisfied and cuts 14,000 jobs in 4 years

Listen to the audio version of the article

That savings management has not yet unequivocally taken the digital route is said above all by small towns. There are those who trust their smartphone serenely and converse equally serenely with a chatbot, but there are also those who need physical contact. Then there are the unforeseen events, such as the down of the network or of an application which, in emergencies, force you to go to a physical office. In the end, the closure of bank branches in one’s municipality leaves 9 out of 10 customers dissatisfied, according to a survey by Uilca on banking desertification, carried out as part of the campaign “Closing branches? No thank you”. The Uil bankers built a representative sample of 1,400 people, in Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Tuscany, Umbria, Lombardy, Puglia and Basilicata. 60% of those interviewed declare that they go to the bank at least once a month and over 70% say they have greatly felt the reduction in bank branches and the perception of abandonment of territories.

The phenomenon

The general secretary of Uilca, Fulvio Furlan, who is touring Italy to understand the perception of the phenomenon among people, explains that «the closure of bank branches in small towns produces a lot of dissatisfaction and is experienced as abandonment. Nine out of ten people who say they are dissatisfied with the closure of branches is a clear message that can no longer be ignored.

Branches close, bankers drop

In Italy, from 2018 to 2022, 4,423 bank branches were closed, a decrease of 17.4%. People living in municipalities without a bank are 6.8% of the total Italian population, equal to the inhabitants of the entire Piedmont region. The municipalities served by banks are 583 fewer, with a drop of 10.9%. A negative trend that also involves the employment aspect: 14,020 fewer employees in the sector (-5%).

A physical point of contact for the protection of savings

From the research, continues Furlan, “it emerges clearly how much, never as in this moment, people are looking for a real and personal point of contact even with the place par excellence appointed to protect their savings”.

The support of the institutions

The union asks that “institutions and politics recognize the problem and find shared solutions to deal with it and that banks recover their social role in the country, to be an element of support for communities, businesses and families”, says Furlan. In this context «branches constitute a defense of development and legality, without which entire communities risk being left alone. The closure of branches in the area helps to fuel depopulation, a problem for the whole country”.

