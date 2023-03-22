Listen to the audio version of the article

The new banking crisis highlights the limits of the regulatory framework and rules not only in the US, but also in the EU. Here the banking system has proven to be much more resilient, not only due to the regulatory tightening of recent years which has continued to increase capital requirements, but above all due to the presence of a supervisory system that is constantly attentive to the alarm signals. In this phase, attention is proving to be crucial rather than on capital buffers, on liquidity…