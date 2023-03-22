8
The leaks from the German Landesbanken to medium-sized American institutions: rules to be reviewed. Sabatini (Abi): «Clear rules, efficient supervision and adequate sanctions: that’s what is needed»
by Laura Serafini and Marco Valsania
The new banking crisis highlights the limits of the regulatory framework and rules not only in the US, but also in the EU. Here the banking system has proven to be much more resilient, not only due to the regulatory tightening of recent years which has continued to increase capital requirements, but above all due to the presence of a supervisory system that is constantly attentive to the alarm signals. In this phase, attention is proving to be crucial rather than on capital buffers, on liquidity…