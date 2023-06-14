Home » «Banks, the M&A in Italy? Now there are no conditions ». Word of Orcel
«Banks, the M&A in Italy? Now there are no conditions ». Word of Orcel

They will not be the tombstone of the bank consolidation process, but certainly the words spoken yesterday by the CEO of UniCredit Andrea Orcel have every intention of being a shot at curbing the rumors (more or less founded) that they want an imminent M&A between banks in Italy. There is none of this on the horizon, Orcel is keen to underline: “Right now, every Italian bank has its own strategy and this does not allow M&A, there are no numbers or intentions”, the banker articulates…

