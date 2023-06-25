Home » Banks, the notice puts account holders on alert: maximum attention
Banca Unicredit, stop operations in the night between 24 and 25 June

Banca Unicredit announced that on 25 June 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00, credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards and ATMs may not work, making operations impossible.

The non-operation of services it will be temporary and is due to maintenance interventions that the banking group has arranged to ensure maximum system security. As he writes nanopressthe maintenance intervention could prevent the services from working partially or completely, so there is no need to be alarmed because, once the maintenance has been completed, everything will return to normal.

