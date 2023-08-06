Banks, Uilca: closure of bank branches, growing discontent among customers

A recent UILCA survey, conducted in collaboration with a research institute, reveals significant dissatisfaction among bank customers. The survey, carried out during the ‘Branch closure? No, thank you’, focuses on the problem of banking desertification, a phenomenon that does not spare even the minor countries. According to this research, 90% of those interviewed (out of a total of 1,400) express disappointment at the closure of branches in their municipality.

Of the sample interviewed, 60% say they visit the bank “at least once a month”, while over 70% say they have been “very much” affected by the closure of bank branches. Fulvio Furlan, UILCA General Secretary, underlines how the closure of bank branches in small towns generates great dissatisfaction and is perceived as an abandonment. This figure, with nine out of ten people declaring themselves dissatisfied, represents an unequivocal message that can no longer be overlooked.

In line with the figures of the UILCA Study Center led by Orietta Guerra, from 2018 to 2022, bank branches decreased by 17.4% (-4,423). 6.8% of the Italian population, equal to 4,017,185 people or the entire Piedmont region, now lacks a bank branch. The number of municipalities with banking services decreased by 10.9% (-583). This negative trend also has repercussions on the employment front, with a loss of 14,020 jobs in the sector (-5%).

