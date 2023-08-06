Home » Banks, Uilca: closure of bank branches, growing discontent among customers
Business

Banks, Uilca: closure of bank branches, growing discontent among customers

by admin
Banks, Uilca: closure of bank branches, growing discontent among customers

A recent UILCA survey, conducted in collaboration with a research institute, reveals significant dissatisfaction among bank customers. The survey, carried out during the ‘Branch closure? No, thank you’, focuses on the problem of banking desertification, a phenomenon that does not spare even the minor countries. According to this research, 90% of those interviewed (out of a total of 1,400) express disappointment at the closure of branches in their municipality.

Of the sample interviewed, 60% say they visit the bank “at least once a month”, while over 70% say they have been “very much” affected by the closure of bank branches. Fulvio Furlan, UILCA General Secretary, underlines how the closure of bank branches in small towns generates great dissatisfaction and is perceived as an abandonment. This figure, with nine out of ten people declaring themselves dissatisfied, represents an unequivocal message that can no longer be overlooked.

In line with the figures of the UILCA Study Center led by Orietta Guerra, from 2018 to 2022, bank branches decreased by 17.4% (-4,423). 6.8% of the Italian population, equal to 4,017,185 people or the entire Piedmont region, now lacks a bank branch. The number of municipalities with banking services decreased by 10.9% (-583). This negative trend also has repercussions on the employment front, with a loss of 14,020 jobs in the sector (-5%).

See also  Replacement obligation: millions of heaters will reach the legal maximum age in 2024

You may also like

Electric cars: Demand continues – for the time...

Expanding the OTC Bond Market: SPDB’s Innovative Issuance...

Dorothea Lange’s America on display in Turin

Politics – Algeria “categorically” rejects military intervention in...

Comptroller Reveals Alarming Revelations: Money for Peace Being...

Deputies salary, Schlein heavily unloads the old caryatid...

The High Electricity Consumption Mystery: Girl Rents House,...

Bremen’s SPD parliamentary group calls for the classification...

Barbie is Birkenstock’s driving force. With the boom...

Politics – AfD wants to conclude meetings in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy