Banks, unions pressing on Abi for the renewal of the contract

“Today we sent to the president of ABI, Antonio Patuelli, and to president of Casl, Ilaria Dalla Rivathe request to convene to officially present the platform and be able to start negotiations immediately, without wasting time in useless tactics and/or divisions of principle: a unitary and strongly representative union wants it, the male and female workers want it of the sector, it is necessary for the country”.

This is what the general secretaries of Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni, of First Cisl, Riccardo Colombani, of Fisac ​​Cgil, Susy Esposito, of Uilca, Fulvio Furlan, and of Unisin, Emilio Contrasto, following the approval, with 99.5% of favorable votes, of the platform for the renewal of the national collective labor agreement in the credit and financial sector by male and female workers.

“The result achieved – the unions say in a note – certifies the strong and compact support of workers in the sector for the demands for a new collective bargaining agreement that guarantees the governance of transformations, adequate wages, rights, protections, working well-being and employment . It is on these distinctive points of the Unified platform which will have to develop a serious and constructive discussion with Abi, who we hope will take up the challenge and interpret the words spoken, in the course of his Report to the Abi Assembly on 5 July, by President Patuelli, who considers the commitment to the new National Collective Labor Agreement of the 280,000 male and female Credit workers decisive, so that industrial relations are constructive and far-sighted”. (Ticker)