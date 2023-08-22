Banorte Offers 13,800 Pesos for Rare 20 Peso Coin

Banorte, a leading banking institution in Mexico, has recently announced its decision to purchase a copy of a Mexican currency that possesses certain unique characteristics. This move comes as the buying and selling of coins and bills from Mexico has gained popularity, especially among collectors, due to their distinct features that often increase their value.

The trend of trading these collectible items is particularly evident on various internet sales platforms and through social media networks. However, it is essential to note that the practice of buying and selling through digital platforms is unregulated, making it crucial for individuals, particularly newcomers to the world of collecting, to exercise caution to avoid falling victim to fraud.

In light of this, Banorte offers a safer alternative for those interested in buying or selling coins or bills with peculiar characteristics. By engaging with a reputable banking institution, individuals can ensure a more secure transaction and seek advice from experts in the field.

Among the specific items that Banorte has expressed interest in is a commemorative 20 peso coin, known as the “Aztec.” This particular coin, consisting of gold, has sparked the bank’s offer of 13,800 pesos, a price significantly higher than its face value. Similarly, Banorte has expressed interest in other currencies, including the Hidalgo, ranging from the 10-peso to the 50-peso coin, as well as the silver Liberty Ounce.

It is worth noting that the prices mentioned may vary depending on the geographical area. Therefore, individuals possessing these sought-after collectibles and wishing to sell them are encouraged to consult Banorte’s website for more specific information.

By providing a reliable and regulated platform for transactions, Banorte aims to facilitate the buying and selling of unique coins and bills while ensuring the safety and confidence of collectors.

