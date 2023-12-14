Banorte’s Bineo: Mexico’s New Digital Bank Authorized to Begin Operations in 2024

Banorte Receives Approval for Bineo, New Digital Bank

The National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) has given the green light for Banorte’s new digital bank, named Bineo, to begin operations in January 2024. In a statement to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), the financial institution expressed that the launch of its neobank marks a significant milestone for the country’s financial system.

The authorization comes as part of Banorte’s 1-2-3 Strategic Plan, which includes the establishment of a 100 percent digital bank. The Commission’s approval, in conjunction with the favorable opinion of Banco de México, paves the way for the start of Bank operations.

Banorte emphasized that their financial innovation has led to the development of Banco Bineo, a platform that prioritizes security, simplicity, efficiency, and customer-centric services. The financial institution had previously revealed that Víctor Moya, with experience in the fintech world and various financial institutions, will lead its digital bank.

According to Moya’s LinkedIn profile, he has held positions at Citibanamex, Crédito Familiar, Fullerton India Credit Company, Digital Finance International, and 4finance. In a move to compete and complement existing digital banking services in the market, Banorte chose to launch Bineo independently from the financial group.

As the launch approaches, Banorte remains committed to ensuring a strong starting position and has delayed the launch to fine-tune products for a live and competitive introduction. The decision to establish an independent neobank reflects a genuine effort by the financial group to compete fairly, honestly, and transparently in the digital banking sector.

“We are not going to put them to compete, but to complement each other. The father until he dies is Banorte, the one in charge is Banorte, the risk systems are Banorte, the artificial intelligence is from Banorte, and there is simply a digital bank that is there. He is competing against everyone, a little bit against Banorte, but he is the son of Banorte, with Banorte’s rules,” explained Marcos Ramírez Miguel, the general director of Banorte.

The upcoming launch of Bineo signals a significant move in the Mexican financial landscape and strengthens Banorte’s position in the digital banking sector. Stay informed by following us on Google News for the latest updates.

