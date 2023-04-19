Bans in the US and EU: Despite security concerns: Federal employees can continue to use Tiktok

– Despite security concerns: federal employees can continue to use Tiktok The federal government has investigated how dangerous the Chinese video app is. He urges caution and relies on the personal responsibility of the employees.

At Tiktok, caution is required when granting access authorization to the camera, microphone, location data and contacts, the Federal Chancellery writes in a new leaflet for its employees. Photo: Keystone

Resistance to Tiktok is growing in many countries. Is the app originating in China some kind of Trojan 2.0? After the USA, the EU Commission and other countries had banned Tiktok on company cell phones used by state employees, Switzerland also carried out a risk analysis. This was carried out by the National Testing Institute for Cybersecurity NTC. Based on this, the Federal Chancellery has now decided not to ban Tiktok on the mobile phones of its employees. But she urges caution.

Above all, be careful when installing apps, because every additional application represents a potential security risk.

The Federal Chancellery writes that employees of the Federal Administration should generally be cautious when using social media apps on the Federal Administration’s official mobile phones. As in a specially prepared leaflet This means that caution should be exercised, especially when installing, because every additional app poses a potential security risk. Social media apps should only be installed if they are “really needed on the mobile device used for business”.

Caution is especially important when granting permissions. Social media apps ask for permissions before they are used for the first time or after updates, for example to be able to access the camera, microphone, location data or contacts. This data is necessary for the simple use of the app, but it could also be used for monitoring purposes.

Switzerland goes much less far than the EU

“Give social media apps as few rights as possible,” is one of the Federal Chancellery’s new recommendations, and further: “Only grant permissions such as access to the address book if you absolutely need the function. If in doubt, refuse permission.” However, this does not only apply to Tiktok, but also to the Meta apps, i.e. to Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp. Federal employees may only use the Threema Work and Skype for Business apps for sensitive and internal discussions and chats. For confidential calls only Threema Work.

By waiving a Tiktok ban, Switzerland is going less far than the EU. Employees of the EU Commission have not been allowed to install Tiktok on their company cell phones since February. Such a ban has existed in the USA for some time. France and Great Britain have also banned Tiktok from the official phones of state employees.

The Federal Chancellery relies on the personal responsibility of its employees. She justifies her cautious approach by saying that employees use special apps on their mobile phones anyway to access business apps and data such as e-mails, calendar, contacts and the intranet. This would keep that business data in an isolated, secure environment.

Tiktok has come under pressure in various countries over the past few weeks. The security concerns sometimes have a political background, because social media apps from American companies such as Meta, Google and Twitter also require extensive permissions and collect a similar amount of data. At Tiktok, there is a fear that the Chinese state could exert influence and demand that the Tiktok parent company Bytedance release data.

