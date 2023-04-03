Fully promote the high-quality development of Baoji’s new energy vehicle industry



On the evening of March 31, Yang Guangting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Wang Yong, Mayor of the Municipality, had a discussion with Gan Jiayue, CEO of Geely Automobile Group, who came to our city for inspection, and conducted in-depth exchanges on deepening practical cooperation between the two parties and accelerating the implementation of projects.

Yang Guangting welcomed Gan Jiayue and his party to Baoji for inspection and docking work. He pointed out that with the comprehensive transformation of automobile power sources, production and operation methods, and consumption and usage patterns, it is imperative to promote high-quality and sustainable development of the new energy automobile industry. Geely Automobile Group and Baoji have a solid foundation for cooperation. It is hoped that the two sides will promote the cooperation to a deeper level and expand to multiple fields, further optimize the industrial layout, speed up project construction, vigorously develop new energy, intelligent vehicles and spare parts production, and build a more The complete and advanced production supporting system actively promotes the transformation and upgrading of Baoji’s automobile industry and achieves high-quality development. The Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government will strive to create a first-class business environment, create conditions and provide support for the development of Geely Automobile Group in Baoji, and strive to achieve win-win development.

Gan Jiayue said that many projects invested by Geely Automobile Group in Baoji have witnessed the extraordinary “Baoji speed” and excellent business environment, and thanked the Baoji Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government for their concern and support for Geely Baoji projects. At present, the automobile industry is accelerating its transformation. The group regards the Baoji project as an important base for enterprises to promote the development of new energy vehicles, and will give more preference in terms of strategy, products, and talent layout, further improve and optimize the supply chain and industrial chain, and vigorously improve products. quality, and accelerate the formation of a more competitive auto industry ecosystem.

Deputy Mayor Zhang Zhao and relevant persons in charge of Geely Automobile Group attended the discussion.