Baoji City People’s Government Portal Baoji News TusStar (Baoji) Entrepreneurship Week Launched

TusStar (Baoji) Entrepreneurship Week starts



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-06-02 14:39

Our city has taken another important step in strengthening scientific and technological innovation—on June 1, the Baoji Innovation and Development Forum and TusStar (Baoji) Entrepreneurship Week was launched. High-level people from TusHoldings, some university scholars, business elites, and heads of relevant departments in our city gathered together to seek a new chapter of win-win cooperation. Yang Guangting, secretary of the municipal party committee, participated in the event. Li Zhiqiang, secretary of the party committee of TusHoldings and director of the Tsinghua Science and Technology Park Management Committee, and Shi Zhen, member of the Standing Committee of the municipal party committee and deputy mayor, delivered speeches respectively.

TusHoldings is a technology investment holding group based on Tsinghua University. TusStar Baoji Base is jointly built by the Management Committee of Baoji High-tech Zone and TusStar. Since its completion in 2021, it has closely focused on the development of our city’s advantageous industries and strategic emerging industries. It has visited enterprises and resource docking for more than 500 times, and incubated 41 enterprises. Taking this event as an opportunity, the two parties will rely on the TusStar incubation carrier and give full play to the advantages of TusStar global incubation network resources to help Baoji High-tech Zone build a high-end equipment manufacturing and achievement transformation enabling platform to promote high-quality industrial development.

Shi Zhen said in his speech that at present, our city is focusing on the positioning of the province’s high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, and is striving to build a demonstration zone for the integration of Qin Chuangyuan’s “two chains”. He hopes to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with TusHoldings, and bring more Innovative resources and mature incubation models have been introduced to high-tech and radiated to the whole city; the city will continue to do a good job in guaranteeing elements, and strive to make Baoji a more attractive investment depression and development treasure, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve win-win development.

At the event site, TusStar and Baoji High-tech Zone Management Committee signed strategic cooperation agreements such as international business cooperation and technology transfer, and then awarded the TusStar (Baoji) Entrepreneurship Mentor, TusStar Enclave Incubator, TusStar (Baoji) Base’s provincial-level maker space was unveiled.