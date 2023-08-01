Baoji City Ranks Second in Province for High-Quality Project Construction in First Quarter

**The city’s high-quality project construction results in the first quarter ranked second in the province**

Source: Baoji City Development and Reform Commission Release time: 2023-07-31 17:00 Views:

Recently, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission announced the evaluation results of high-quality project construction effectiveness in the first quarter of 2023, and Baoji City has secured the second position in the province.

Baoji City has been focusing on the implementation of the province’s “three-year” activities since the beginning of this year. Taking into consideration Baoji’s specific circumstances, the city has introduced “ten measures” to comprehensively promote the construction of high-quality projects. The city has paid meticulous attention to the projects and put forth its full effort to ensure their development. The aim is to promote stable investment growth and meet the annual requirements for the promotion of high-quality projects by focusing on all aspects and processes of project construction, striving for both the quality and speed of project completion.

Moving forward, the city will conscientiously implement the relevant requirements put forth by the provincial party committee and the provincial government regarding the “three-year” decision-making deployment and theme education activities. The city will remain focused on the annual goals and tasks, introducing additional measures and working harder to fully promote the construction of high-quality projects. This effort aims to continuously achieve new milestones and accomplishments, striving for better results in the upcoming second and third quarters as well as the annual assessments.

This achievement speaks to the dedication and hard work put forth by Baoji City in ensuring the efficient and effective construction of high-quality projects. By ranking second in the province, the city has demonstrated its commitment to promoting economic growth and development through well-executed projects. The success in the first quarter sets a positive precedent for the city’s future endeavors in the field of project construction.

Baoji City’s second-place rank in the province is an affirmation of its ability to deliver on its promises for high-quality project construction. With continuous efforts and the implementation of additional measures, the city is well-positioned to achieve even greater success in the coming months and years. The focus on high-quality projects will contribute to the overall development and progress of Baoji City, benefiting both the residents and the local economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

