The Western Industrial Park project of 1 million sodium-electric new energy vehicles successfully settled in Meixian County



September 5, 2022

On September 2, the signing ceremony of Meixian County and Huaihai Holding Group’s 1 million sodium-electric new energy vehicle Western Industrial Park project was held in Baoji. Liang Zhongwei, member of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Development and Reform Commission and deputy leader of the Su-Shaanxi work team, Zhao Jiahong, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, Deputy Mayor She Junchen, Deputy Secretary-General of the Municipal Government Han Jingyu, Director of the Municipal Investment Promotion Bureau Han Mingfang, and county leaders Zhang Xiaoping, Dai Huiping and Qu Yonghong , Zhang Xiaobin attended the signing ceremony, and Jiang Xiutao, deputy secretary general of the municipal government, presided over the signing ceremony.

At the ceremony, Zhang Xiaoping, Mayor of Meixian County, introduced the project of the Western Industrial Park of 1 million sodium-electric new energy vehicles, and An Jiwen, Chairman of Huaihai Holding Group, introduced the project planning and enterprise development. Zhang Xiaoping signed an investment agreement with Huaihai Holding Group on behalf of Meixian County.

She Junchen pointed out that Meixian County is one of the key automobile and parts industry clusters in the city, with convenient transportation, complete infrastructure, strong industrial supporting capabilities, and obvious advantages in developing the new energy automobile industry. This time, Huaihai Holding Group successfully introduced 1 million RMB With the project of the Western Industrial Park of Sodium Electric New Energy Vehicles, Meixian County will become the only production base of sodium electric new energy micro-vehicles with the entire industrial chain in the six northwestern provinces. significant.

She Junchen requested that Meixian County should strengthen the follow-up connection and service guarantee of the contracted projects, and make every effort to escort the construction of the project, so as to truly let the enterprise go into battle lightly and build with peace of mind. At the same time, it is hoped that Huaihai Holding Group will strengthen its confidence in investment and development, secure funds in place as soon as possible, organize the start of construction, and through joint efforts of both parties, ensure that the project will start construction, be completed early, and achieve early results.

It is understood that Huaihai Holding Group’s 1 million sodium-electric new energy vehicle western industrial park project will be built in Shoushan Auto Parts Industrial Park in our county, covering an area of ​​300 acres, with a total investment of 1.5 billion yuan. A base of 1 million sodium-electric new energy vehicles integrating storage and transportation. After the project reaches its production capacity, the annual output value will reach 4 billion yuan, and the tax revenue will be more than 100 million yuan.

The County Development and Reform Bureau, Commerce and Industry Information Bureau, Administrative Approval Bureau, Investment Promotion Bureau, the main responsible comrades of Shoushan Street and the responsible persons of related enterprises in the Shoushan Auto Parts Manufacturing Industrial Park attended the signing ceremony.