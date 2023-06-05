Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News Collection Zhaojia Digital Energy Group signed a cooperation agreement with Shaanxi Tongyun Special Purpose Vehicle Group

Jizhaojia Digital Energy Group signed a cooperation agreement with Shaanxi Tongyun Special Purpose Vehicle Group



Source: Qishan County People’s Government

Release time: 2023-06-05 10:07

Views:

On June 2, the cooperation signing ceremony between Jizhaojia Digital Energy Group and Shaanxi Tongyun Special Purpose Vehicle Group and the unveiling event of Jizhaojia Smart Heavy Industry Group was held in Caijiapo Economic Development Zone. Ding Shengren, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor, and Wu Zheng, Chairman and CEO of Sunshine Seven Stars Investment Group jointly unveiled the Jizhaojia Smart Heavy Industry Group. Vice Mayor Zhang Zhao presided over the event. .

Zhang Junhui said in his speech that during the critical period when the whole province is conscientiously studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech in Shaanxi, the signing and unveiling of the Sunshine Seven Star Investment Group Jizhaojia Smart Heavy Industry Group project is not only to implement China-Central Asia The spirit of the summit and the important deployment of the “three-year” activities of the provinces and cities are also key measures to accelerate the establishment of national-level economic development zones and promote high-quality economic development. High-quality development of the provincial automobile industry. We hope to take this cooperation signing as an opportunity to speed up the operation of Jizhaojia Smart Heavy Industry Group, give full play to their respective advantages, innovate cooperation models, expand cooperation areas, improve cooperation levels, and strive to form a good situation of complementary advantages, mutual promotion, and win-win cooperation.

Zhang Junhui said that the Qishan County Party Committee and the county government will continue to provide a first-class development environment, a first-class policy environment, and a first-class element environment for the development of enterprises, and comprehensive, full-element, and full-process active services, front-end services, precise services, and full-service services , to solve problems for project construction, empower and assist enterprises to develop, jointly write a new chapter of high-quality development, and make new and greater contributions to the city’s accelerated construction of sub-centers and the creation of pioneer areas.

After the event, the participants also visited the production workshop of Shaanxi Tongyun Special Vehicle Group Smart Heavy Industry.