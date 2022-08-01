Fengxian held a county-wide steady growth and project construction scheduling meeting



Source: Fengxian People's Government

Release time: 2022-08-01 15:00

On July 31, Fengxian held a county-wide steady growth and project construction scheduling meeting. County Mayor Jiang Ling emphasized that it is necessary to focus on key projects, seek funds, and implement tasks to promote the speed and efficiency of the county economy. Wang Li, Member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee and Executive Deputy County Mayor, presided over the meeting and arranged the work.

The participants first observed on the spot three projects of comprehensive utilization of tailings resources in Liufengguan Circular Economy Industrial Park, comprehensive utilization of industrial waste residues, and infrastructure upgrading and renovation of Liufengguan Township. At the county-wide steady growth scheduling meeting held subsequently, the county statistics bureau, development and reform bureau, finance bureau, and investment promotion bureau respectively notified the county’s main economic indicators in the first half of the year, key project construction, fixed asset investment, fund acquisition and investment promotion. and other situations, the two units made speeches on improving the effectiveness of fixed asset investment work.

Jiang Ling emphasized that the third quarter is a golden period and a critical period to achieve the goals and tasks of the whole year. First, all towns and departments should plan projects around key indicators, and finely organize the planning of key projects in 2023 to lay a solid foundation for next year’s development. . Second, we must plan important tasks around key indicators, increase investment promotion efforts, focus on the leading industries in the park, and promote precise investment in the industrial chain. Third, we must strive for project funds around important tasks, do a good job in ensuring the elements of project construction, assist enterprises to obtain more policy-based financial support, do a good job in cultivating industrial enterprises above the regulations, actively develop the enclave economy, and create new economic growth points. Promote the speed and efficiency of the county economy.

All the leaders of the county government, the director of the county cultural management committee, and the main responsible comrades of the towns and relevant county-level departments attended the meeting.