Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal News Headlines 2023 China Titanium Valley International Titanium Industry Expo has achieved fruitful results

The 2023 China Titanium Valley International Titanium Industry Expo has achieved fruitful results



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-04-23

The reporter learned from the press conference on the results of the 2023 China Titanium Valley International Titanium Industry Expo held in the afternoon of April 21 that this year’s Titanium Expo has made new breakthroughs in four aspects: exhibition scale, international popularity, special forum results, and project investment gains. , achieved the best result since the Titanium Expo was held.

With the theme of “Sharing New Opportunities and Creating the Future of Titanium Together”, this year’s Titanium Expo invited more than 600 people including relevant national ministries and commissions, Shaanxi Provincial Government, leaders of sister cities, academicians, experts and scholars, representatives of titanium-related and application enterprises, and important merchants. The participating merchants come from Guizhou, Zunyi, Panzhihua and other places, as well as Russia, Japan, Kazakhstan and other countries. A total of 12 key activities including the summit forum, the opening ceremony of the expo, thematic forums, and project signing were arranged for the conference. The 2023 China Titanium Industry Summit Forum and 5 special forums held during the conference gathered many well-known experts, scholars and industry elites at home and abroad to release the latest achievements in titanium equipment and titanium applications, and jointly discuss the future trend of titanium industry development. The number of experts, the level of reports, and the number of participants all hit new highs. Focusing on expanding new application areas and promoting the transformation of the titanium industry, the China Titanium Valley International Titanium Industry Expo Investment Conference and Project Signing Event was held. At the meeting, 26 projects were signed, with a total investment of 9.38 billion yuan. The projects cover the construction of scientific and technological innovation platforms and industrial investment Layout, cooperative trade procurement, etc.

The total booth area of ​​this Titanium Expo is 21,500 square meters, and the indoor booth area has expanded by 34% compared with the previous session; there are 223 exhibitors, an increase of 15% compared with the previous session, creating a new record. Exhibitors include upstream sponge titanium raw material suppliers, midstream titanium material processing enterprises and downstream titanium product manufacturing enterprises. The products extend from the fields of military industry, aerospace and medical construction to the field of daily necessities such as kitchen and sports. At the same time, new material insurance, inspection and testing, digital diagnosis And other service companies participated in the exhibition simultaneously, and a large number of new technologies and products of titanium were unveiled, representing the new development direction of the titanium industry.

At the same time, Titanium Expo also set up an online VR cloud exhibition, which will be open simultaneously during the conference. This year’s exhibition introduced live streaming for the first time, which was praised by exhibitors, industry professionals, and citizens.

Since 2015, the biennial Titanium Expo has grown in influence and has become an open and inclusive international and domestic titanium industry exchange platform, the most professional and authoritative event in China. The convening of this Titanium Expo will promote our city to continuously deepen strategic communication, strengthen innovation leadership, gather wisdom from all parties, expand the “circle of friends” of Titanium Valley, build an industrial “ecological circle”, and promote the development of titanium and titanium alloy industries in our city. quality development.