Home Business Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Site Baoji News New Energy Intelligent Commercial Vehicle Operation Headquarters Project Signed
Business

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Site Baoji News New Energy Intelligent Commercial Vehicle Operation Headquarters Project Signed

by admin

New energy intelligent commercial vehicle operation headquarters project signed

Source: Baoji Daily
Release time: 2022-08-01 10:09
Views:

On July 29, the new energy intelligent commercial vehicle operation headquarters project was officially signed, marking the substantial progress of Tongjia Automobile’s revitalization and reorganization work, and the city’s new energy commercial vehicle industry has entered a new stage of development. Municipal Party Committee Secretary Yang Guangting and Mayor Wang Yong attended the signing ceremony.

Tongjia Automobile Co., Ltd. is the only company in Shaanxi Province that has full license production qualifications for light trucks, light buses, passenger cars, pickups and new energy vehicles. related question. After several rounds of negotiation and negotiation, all parties reached a cooperation plan. Soochow Cement International Co., Ltd., Baoji Industrial Development Group Co., Ltd., Xinhaiyi Technology Group Co., Ltd. and Hunan Yuangu Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. jointly funded the establishment of a joint venture company. The energy intelligent commercial vehicle operation headquarters carries out in-depth cooperation in the field of new energy vehicles, and promotes the overall development of new energy vehicles and their parts supporting industries in Baoji and even Shaanxi.

On behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Wang Yong congratulated the official signing of the project. He said that all parties to the contract should actively seize the opportunities for the development of the new energy vehicle industry, and on the basis of integrity and the rule of law, comprehensively speed up the progress of various work, vigorously promote the implementation of the agreement, and urge Tongjia Auto to resume production as soon as possible and enter the normal track. It is necessary to take a long-term perspective, simultaneously promote the thorough reorganization of the Tongjia automobile project, and strive to build Tongjia into a leading enterprise and a leading enterprise in the field of new energy logistics vehicles in my country. The Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government will strive to create a first-class business development environment, fully support and ensure the early completion and early production of the project, and strive to achieve win-win cooperation and common development for all parties.

City leaders Chen Xiaoping, She Junchen and Zhang Zhao attended the event.

See also  Transaction changes! *ST Haihe: The stock price deviates by 12.76% for 3 consecutive trading days | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Caixin China’s manufacturing PMI fell to 50.4 in...

The financing balance of 29 science and technology...

The manufacturing PMI in July was 49%, and...

The manufacturing PMI in July was 49%, and...

Duan Debing, Vice President of China Nonferrous Metals...

Panasonic 9mm F1.7 Lens Review: High-Quality M43 Large...

Insurance companies hold intensive semi-annual summary meeting and...

From the “close-and-fast tactics” to the past and...

Can I still apply for a provident fund...

What are the second batch of supported models...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy