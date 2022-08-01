New energy intelligent commercial vehicle operation headquarters project signed



Release time: 2022-08-01 10:09

On July 29, the new energy intelligent commercial vehicle operation headquarters project was officially signed, marking the substantial progress of Tongjia Automobile’s revitalization and reorganization work, and the city’s new energy commercial vehicle industry has entered a new stage of development. Municipal Party Committee Secretary Yang Guangting and Mayor Wang Yong attended the signing ceremony.

Tongjia Automobile Co., Ltd. is the only company in Shaanxi Province that has full license production qualifications for light trucks, light buses, passenger cars, pickups and new energy vehicles. related question. After several rounds of negotiation and negotiation, all parties reached a cooperation plan. Soochow Cement International Co., Ltd., Baoji Industrial Development Group Co., Ltd., Xinhaiyi Technology Group Co., Ltd. and Hunan Yuangu Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. jointly funded the establishment of a joint venture company. The energy intelligent commercial vehicle operation headquarters carries out in-depth cooperation in the field of new energy vehicles, and promotes the overall development of new energy vehicles and their parts supporting industries in Baoji and even Shaanxi.

On behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Wang Yong congratulated the official signing of the project. He said that all parties to the contract should actively seize the opportunities for the development of the new energy vehicle industry, and on the basis of integrity and the rule of law, comprehensively speed up the progress of various work, vigorously promote the implementation of the agreement, and urge Tongjia Auto to resume production as soon as possible and enter the normal track. It is necessary to take a long-term perspective, simultaneously promote the thorough reorganization of the Tongjia automobile project, and strive to build Tongjia into a leading enterprise and a leading enterprise in the field of new energy logistics vehicles in my country. The Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government will strive to create a first-class business development environment, fully support and ensure the early completion and early production of the project, and strive to achieve win-win cooperation and common development for all parties.

City leaders Chen Xiaoping, She Junchen and Zhang Zhao attended the event.