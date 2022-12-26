Home Business Baoxin Technology’s controlling shareholder Jiangsu Jiedeng pledged 7.7 million shares for financing
Business

Baoxin Technology’s controlling shareholder Jiangsu Jiedeng pledged 7.7 million shares for financing

by admin

On December 26, Baoxin Technology (stock code: 002514) controlling shareholder Jiangsu Jiedeng Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd. pledged 7.7 million shares to Gongheshan for financing (providing financial support for the company’s project investment).

The pledged shares are 7.7 million shares, accounting for 3.98% of the company’s shares held by it, accounting for 1.07% of the company’s total share capital. The pledge period is from December 22, 2022 to the day when the pledge cancellation registration procedures are completed.

The announcement shows that Jiangsu Jiedeng holds a total of 194 million shares of the company, accounting for 26.90% of the company’s total share capital. A total of 71.9824 million shares have been pledged, accounting for 37.16% of the shares it holds and 10.00% of the company’s total share capital.

The company disclosed the report for the third quarter of 2022, showing that the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies in the first three quarters of 2022 was 5,801,008.69 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.05%.

According to the data of Qubei.com, the main business of Baoxin Technology is classified by industry: intelligent manufacturing business, new energy business and energy saving and environmental protection business.

See also  Hong Kong stocks have long known | Sinopec's net profit attributable to its parent in the first half of the year is 39.153 billion yuan

You may also like

Bank of Japan Governor: Easing policy must continue...

A-Share Subscription | Baili Tianheng (688506.SH) Starts Subscription...

Maneuver: skip the oncology plan for 3.5 million...

иɼŹẹع飡;ɽƼ9 ầẸịŻ12 зʽ_Ƶ_֤ȯ֮

In Sardinia, assets of Russian oligarchs for over...

InterChina Water Affairs indirectly acquired 18.89% equity of...

The Italian Saviola acquires 75% of the German...

Merci, the Isc bell forced to stop trains...

Honor Tablet V8 Pro and Honor 80 GT...

Honor Tablet V8 Pro and Honor 80 GT...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy