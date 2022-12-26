On December 26, Baoxin Technology (stock code: 002514) controlling shareholder Jiangsu Jiedeng Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd. pledged 7.7 million shares to Gongheshan for financing (providing financial support for the company’s project investment).

The pledged shares are 7.7 million shares, accounting for 3.98% of the company’s shares held by it, accounting for 1.07% of the company’s total share capital. The pledge period is from December 22, 2022 to the day when the pledge cancellation registration procedures are completed.

The announcement shows that Jiangsu Jiedeng holds a total of 194 million shares of the company, accounting for 26.90% of the company’s total share capital. A total of 71.9824 million shares have been pledged, accounting for 37.16% of the shares it holds and 10.00% of the company’s total share capital.

The company disclosed the report for the third quarter of 2022, showing that the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies in the first three quarters of 2022 was 5,801,008.69 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.05%.

According to the data of Qubei.com, the main business of Baoxin Technology is classified by industry: intelligent manufacturing business, new energy business and energy saving and environmental protection business.