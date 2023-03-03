Listen to the audio version of the article

Barabino & Partners UK, the English company of the Barabino & Partners pr and communication group, organized a major event on the occasion of its 15th anniversary in the UK market in partnership with the Italian Embassy in London. The initiative, which took place at the Ambassador’s Residence, located in Mayfair, in the heart of the British capital, saw the participation of important Italian and British media professionals. After the opening speeches by Inigo Lambertini, ambassador of Italy to the United Kingdom, and Pietro Como, partner and managing director of Barabino & Partners UK, the speakers animated a lively round table, full of food for thought on some of the most that pertain to the world of media, in Italy and internationally.

The protagonists touched, among other topics, the ways in which the British and Italian media tell, analyze and use new technologies to inform the public. It explored industry trends, lessons and best practices that the two countries can learn from each other, and how these can be extended to fuel quality, sustainable journalism. Finally, the guests addressed the inevitable confrontation between traditional and new media, especially social and digital, and the strategies that can lead both to collaborate and reinforce each other.

“Italy and the United Kingdom have a long tradition of cultural and historical ties,” said Ambassador Lambertini, “and the two countries’ media industries share many similarities as well as profound differences. By bringing together authoritative representatives of different types of media and markets, we can more fully understand how the two countries’ media environments have evolved over the past decade and whether coexistence between traditional and disruptive media can be achieved. According to Como, “in recent years, the Italian and British media landscape has undergone an extraordinary transformation”. Luca Barabino, president and CEO of Barabino & Partners Group, commented «As we continue to expand our global presence, we remain committed to communicating the values ​​and beauty of Made in Italy, supporting Italian companies in their internationalization processes. We are confident that our continued expansion will create new opportunities.”