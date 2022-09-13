Listen to the audio version of the article

The future award from Barabino & Partners received the «Best Practice 2022 Resource Development» award from the jury of the LegalCommunity Labor Award 2022, made up of some of the most important Genera Counsel and HR Directors of Italian and multinational companies in Italy. It should be noted that this is an unprecedented and particular recognition. In fact, it is a “unique” prize awarded among all the Italian and multinational companies present in Italy and not within the sector to which they belong. In fact, the jury’s motivations are significant when it states: «Barabino & Partners has distinguished itself for the innovative system of corporate incentives, leading the way in Italy and Europe. In fact, their employees were rewarded not for the results obtained, but for those they could achieve in the future “(during the following year, editor’s note).

More generally, it should be remembered that last May, when the “Recognition to the Future” was communicated, the same was defined by the labor law and HR community, “an unprecedented in Italy in the field of innovative interpretation of labor law, where the first time a company was aimed at rewarding its resources not for the results already obtained, but for the future commitment and the motivations they will deepen ».

How does the project work? The business communication consultancy firm first studied, then approved and implemented the “Recognition to the Future” in recent days, which involves all employees, collaborators and interns who do not participate directly in plans for involvement in management results. The “Prize to the Future” involves an audience of over 70% of the resources of Barabino & Partners who have received financial recognition in recent months in an amount between 2 thousand and one thousand euros net (or part of it) on the basis of qualification and bands as well as depending on the time of insertion in the company. It should be noted, however, that being “a reward for future commitment”, the recognition was also attributed to the newly hired resources a few days ago. The unprecedented economic bonus – which is added to others awarded by Barabino & Partners, the last of which only a few months ago, in January 2022 – takes place through the Welfare Barabino & Partners portal specially designed in partnership with Edenred, a world leader in solutions of “welfare tools” that innovate and simplify the world of work.

The Welfare Barabino & Partners portal is also a new project – especially considering that these tools are usually the prerogatives of large companies, compared to the limited size of Barabino & Partners – and provides for the use of specific benefits to employees and collaborators in the fields of education. and training, health care, family assistance, travel, sport and wellness, culture and free time, social security, up to purchase vouchers in many product sectors. These initiatives are part of a context that, with the unanimous approval of the new statute by the shareholders’ meeting, has seen Barabino & Partners transform into a benefit company. Project carried out with the support of PwC and Tls as corporate and legal advisors. In collaboration with Cdr Tax & Legal.

Finally, it should be emphasized that this economic recognition is not the first in 2022 as at the beginning of January the company had rewarded approximately 70% of the resources in the company (and always if not participating in other incentive plans) with an average bonus of 2,500 euros per beneficiary, in that case for the results achieved in 2021, through what has been defined “Sharing Recognition”. The initiative of these days – according to the laws of Italian Labor Law – concerns the employees of Barabino & Partners SpA, while for the benefit of foreign employees and collaborators belonging to the same categories, similar awards will be given, according to the labor regulations of the country.