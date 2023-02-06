Barbara D’Urso clarifies her relationship with the manager in an interview: “I’m dating Flavio Briatore. I had a prejudice about him, instead I discovered an interesting man”

On the eve of the theater debut, with “Double cab“, Barbara D’Urso interviewed by Corriere della Sera finally silences the numerous entries who want it romantically linked to the manager Flavio Briatore.

The presenter of Mediaset, Barbara D’Urso immediately clarifies the reporter’s question Candida Morvillo: “We went out a few times with other friends. Alone? I do not remember“. To the direct question where she is asked if they are together, D’Urso replies vaguely: “I met him. I had a prejudice I didn’t think I liked him. Instead, I discovered an interesting man, an excellent father, who follows Nathan a lot. But that’s all I’m saying.”

Then, the reporter points out a Barbara D’Ursothat with Flavio Briatore they could be a couple that would make the media talk a lot. She replies: “I have detractors regardless That they deduct even if I say it’s sunny. I have detractors who detract because they dislike me and rightly so. And hor detractors who unnecessarily detract type who, when the news of the theater came out last year, wrote “kicked out of Mediaset” and, instead, as you can see, they are at Mediaset”.

