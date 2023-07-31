Home » Barbie actress Margot Robbie: That’s how she earned millions
by admin
Margot Robbie at a Barbie event in London in July. Ian West – PA Images/Getty Images

Margot Robbie is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood – and not just since her appearance in the Barbie movie.

She played her first role at the age of 17, only ten years later she was nominated for an Oscar: she earned a lot of money in the film “Birds of Prey”.

The actress doesn’t just spend her money on herself: she recently revealed in a television interview that she helped her mother pay off a mortgage. She had supported them financially at the beginning of her acting career.

Margot Robbie, now 33, began her acting career in her native Australia on the popular soap opera Neighbors. Although her role as Donna Freedman was originally only intended as a guest appearance, Robbie eventually became a regular cast member and stayed on the series for three years.

In 2010, USA called: Actress Robbie knew how hard it would be to find work, but she had a plan. She revealed to Vanity Fair in 2014 that she had saved money for three years of unemployment during that time.

