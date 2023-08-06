Barbie is Birkenstock’s driving force. With the boom in sales, Wall Street is headed

Margot Robbie Birckenstock

Birkenstock, sales fly (+110%) thanks to Barbie and wins the listing on Wall Street

That the Barbie film directed by Greta Gerwig is smashing the box office charts is now known, but what to wear a pair of slippers would give a direct ticket to the Wall Street Stock Exchange instead it is an incredible novelty.

Il American debut for the German footwear brand will be there in september with an initial public offering (IPO) valued at more than eight billion dollars and, according to accredited sources, it could even reach 10 billion.

Such a leap was not foreseeable even for a brand solido come Birkenstock, which – to tell the truth – despite being a timeless evergreen for those looking for comfortable and sturdy footwearit is only thanks to the boost of the successful film that can now boast of having conquered even that slice of the pop public held back by the ungraceful shapes of the models. In fact, since the release of the film sales of the Arizona model in suede (worn by Margot Robbie in the shade Light Rose) are splattered to +110%.

It must be said – as reported by La Stampa – that theBirkenstock sales were up 29% last year, for a turnover of about 1.2 billion euros (about 1.3 billion dollars) and 394 million profit. Almost half of turnover – 45% of the total – comes from the United States.

