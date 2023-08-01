Barbie pushes Birkenstock on the stock market

Birkenstock thanks Barbie and prepares the landing on the stock market for September. The rumors relating to a quotation for the footwear manufacturer, which emerged for the first time at the beginning of July, are becoming more and more insistent: according to Bloomberg, the L. Catterton fund, which controls the German brand, would be ready to launch by the end of the an 8 billion dollar public offering.

L Catterton is the private equity operator born in early 2016 from the joint venture between L Capital (the private equity promoted by Lvmh) and Catterton, and is reportedly working on the operation together with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

According to some sources, the listing could value Birkenstock up to 10 billion dollars. The iconic sandal brand is experiencing a significant increase in sales thanks to the film Barbie, with Margot Robbie playing the toy-doll, where they gave rise to a scene that has already become a cult with the Birkenstocks. According to Lyst, the online shopping platform that is also a useful tool for monitoring consumer preferences, searches for Arizona-style Birkenstocks have increased by 110% since the film debuted in US theaters.

The Wall Street IPO would come more than two years after the private equity firm and family investment firm of billionaire Bernard Arnault acquired a majority stake in Birkenstock, valuing the company at $4.9 billion (the brothers Christian and Alex Birkenstock have maintained a stake in the company). The final decision on the timing and size of the IPO, the sources explain, has not yet been made. Birkenstock and L Catterton declined to comment on Bloomberg’s leaks.

Last year, Birkenstock sales increased by 29%, to a turnover of about 1.2 billion euros (about 1.3 billion dollars), for 394 million profit. The company recently invested 120 million in a new factory in Pasewalk, north of Berlin.

