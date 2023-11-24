Barclays, 1.1 billion plan of cuts under study

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cuts plan for Barclays. The English group is working on a project to reduce costs by up to 1 billion pounds (1.14 billion euros) over several years, which could involve the reduction of up to 2,000 jobs.

Any cuts would mainly affect Barclays Execution Services, the unit that comprises the group’s back office, Reuters said, citing a person it did not name. If fully implemented, the measures to increase profitability could result in the loss of 1,500-2,000 jobs, equivalent to around 2% of the bank’s workforce.

The measures under study

The proposals are being considered by top managers, including Chief Executive CS Venkatakrishnan, Reuters said, stressing that discussions are ongoing and that the lender may eventually prioritize layoffs in other areas. Barclays recorded total operating expenses of £16.7 billion last year. A Barclays spokesperson declined to comment.

The bank said last month that it is “evaluating actions to reduce structural costs to help boost future returns, which could result in significant additional costs” in the fourth quarter. It said it will also provide an update to investors alongside its full-year results in February, where it is expected to unveil a new strategy.

Barclays shares are down 11.5% this year. Earlier this year, Venkatakrishnan turned to strategic consultants to come up with a plan to boost the lagging bank’s share price.

Share this: Facebook

X

