Home » Barclays, 1.1 billion plan of cuts under study
Business

Barclays, 1.1 billion plan of cuts under study

by admin
Barclays, 1.1 billion plan of cuts under study

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cuts plan for Barclays. The English group is working on a project to reduce costs by up to 1 billion pounds (1.14 billion euros) over several years, which could involve the reduction of up to 2,000 jobs.

Any cuts would mainly affect Barclays Execution Services, the unit that comprises the group’s back office, Reuters said, citing a person it did not name. If fully implemented, the measures to increase profitability could result in the loss of 1,500-2,000 jobs, equivalent to around 2% of the bank’s workforce.

The measures under study

The proposals are being considered by top managers, including Chief Executive CS Venkatakrishnan, Reuters said, stressing that discussions are ongoing and that the lender may eventually prioritize layoffs in other areas. Barclays recorded total operating expenses of £16.7 billion last year. A Barclays spokesperson declined to comment.

The bank said last month that it is “evaluating actions to reduce structural costs to help boost future returns, which could result in significant additional costs” in the fourth quarter. It said it will also provide an update to investors alongside its full-year results in February, where it is expected to unveil a new strategy.

Barclays shares are down 11.5% this year. Earlier this year, Venkatakrishnan turned to strategic consultants to come up with a plan to boost the lagging bank’s share price.

See also  Families - earnings from disability pensioners have risen significantly since 2014

You may also like

Saipem revises profit in 2023 and announces the...

Is Dong Yuhui’s clearing of Weibo related to...

Elon Musk’s Boring Company: Workers suffered severe chemical...

Design Week, over 260 events planned in the...

ExpressTax: Now all employees have to leave

The Future of Automobiles: Bigger Cars, Smaller Cars,...

Intesa Sanpaolo launches the “Crescibusiness” program for sustainable...

Inflation will soon fall below 2 percent, says...

The first 40 years of Business & Finance:...

A woman was deceived by a friend who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy