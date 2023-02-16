Bard made frequent mistakes, and Google asked for a remake and mobilized all employees of the company to conduct internal testing.

According to media reports, Prabhakar Raghavan, Google’s vice president of search, said in an email on Wednesday,Ask employees to use their knowledge base to correct answers. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also called on employees to spend two to four hours testing Bard.

Previously, in order to fight against Microsoft, Google launched the chat robot Bard in a hurry, but Bard’s accidental “rollover” cost Google a heavy price, and its market value evaporated hundreds of billions of dollars overnight.

After this incident, voices of responsibility for management emerged within Google. Employees called management’s recent launch of Bard “rushed,” “botched,” and “un-Googley.”

The email included a link to a “dos and don’ts” page that tells employees how to fix Bard’s answers during the closed beta.

Google asked employees to teach Bard to be “polite, agreeable, and approachable,” to answer questions “in the first person,” and to maintain an “unbiased, neutral tone.”

Regarding “taboo matters”, Google told employees that the answers should not have stereotypes and avoid speculation based on race, nationality, gender, age, religion, political ideology, etc.

Google also asked employees not to describe Bard as a person, with emotions, or claim to have human-like experiences.

Additionally, Google notes that it is important to “stay safe” and instructs employees to “downvote” answers that offer legal, medical, or financial advice or that are filled with hate and abusive comments.

To incentivize people in the organization to test Bud and provide feedback, Raghavan said, contributors will receive a “Moma badge” that will be recorded on internal employee files.

