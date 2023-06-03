Home » Bari, father invests and kills his daughter. The crazy gesture after a sharp quarrel
Bari, father invests and kills his daughter. The crazy gesture after a sharp quarrel

Bari, father invests and kills his daughter. The crazy gesture after a sharp quarrel

Bari, elderly father invests and kills his daughter

An 86-year-old man, already known to the police, has been in custody since tonight on charges of hit with the car and killed the daughter after a dispute in Monopoli (Bari). The body of the victim, 54 years old, had been found on a private road by the carabinieri, after a report reached 112.

The father, accused of murder after the findings of the scientific investigation section of the military of the provincial command, he was taken to prison in Bari. An autopsy was ordered on the body, which will be performed in the next few days.

The body of Mariangela Ant it had been found in the Tavarello district, on the road leading to the woman’s house, who lived in the upper part of Monopoli, in an isolated area.

According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri, the victim had a dispute over family disputes with his father Vincenzo, accused of having then voluntarily run over her with the car.

