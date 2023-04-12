Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond chairman Thomas Barkin said policymakers still have a long way to go to tame prices, after today’s data on consumer prices still well above the 2020 growth target % of the central bank.

“I certainly think we’re past the inflation peak, but we still have a long way to go,” Barkin said in an interview with CNBC. Barkin sees signs of cooling demand but remains wary of declaring victory too early and notes that prices remain too high.

“I think there is still a long way to go to get core inflation back to where we want it to be,” he said, without clarifying whether he would support a rate hike at the May 2-3 Fed policy meeting.

Consumer prices in the United States increased by 0.1% in March, just below economists’ forecasts (+0.2%) and increased by 5% over the previous year. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.4%, in line with the median estimate.