Barry Callebaut’s balance sheet – The world’s largest manufacturer sells less chocolate – News

Barry Callebaut's balance sheet – The world's largest manufacturer sells less chocolate

Barry Callebaut's balance sheet – The world's largest manufacturer sells less chocolate

Barry Callebaut sold less chocolate in the 2022/2023 financial year than in the previous year. Thanks to price increases, sales still rose. The company now wants to increase the dividend by one franc to 29 francs.

The world‘s largest chocolate company, headquartered in Zurich, sold 2.28 million tons of chocolate in the financial year ended at the end of August, it announced on Wednesday. That is 1.1 percent less than in the previous year.

Barry Callebaut attributes the decline to the salmonella incident in Wieze, Belgium, last year, but also to weaker customer demand and rising raw material prices. Barry Callebaut had targeted “flat volume growth” for the full year. Sales increased in local currency by 9.7 percent to 8.5 billion francs; in Swiss francs the increase was still 4.7 percent.

Legend: Barry Callebaut’s factory building in Wieze in Belgium. Keystone/EPA/Stephanie Lecocq

However, for the company, sales provide less information about business performance than sales volume. Because Barry Callebaut has a so-called cost-plus model. This means that the company passes on price changes – for example for raw materials such as cocoa or for energy and transport – to industrial customers.

Recurring operating profit (EBIT), which excludes one-off effects in the previous year such as the costs of the Wieze incident, increased by 5.6 percent to 659.4 million francs. According to Barry Callebaut, this was mainly due to the strong result of the global cocoa business.

Growth with vegan chocolate

The bottom line was a consolidated profit of 443.1 million francs. That is 22.8 percent more than in the previous year. The shareholders should participate in this in the form of a higher dividend of 29 francs per share. Last year there was a distribution of 28 francs.

The company wants to continue to grow, as shown by its new strategy. Among other things, it wants to produce chocolate for new customers. For example, the gourmet range and the range of special products such as vegan or gluten-free chocolate are to be expanded.

