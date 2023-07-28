Home » BASF drives austerity program after profit slump
The framework conditions in Europe are becoming increasingly difficult, said CEO Martin Brudermüller. However, the company will continue to invest not only in China and the USA, but also in Europe. There are therefore no relocations at BASF. The planned closures in Europe are independent of other markets.

The Ludwigshafen-based company had already published preliminary quarterly figures in mid-July. BASF suffered from weak demand and lower prices in the second quarter, but was able to push through price increases in the agricultural business. There, the decline in earnings was still limited with a minus of a good four percent, while the business with basic chemicals, for example, recorded a good 76 percent lower result. Overall, the adjusted operating result (EBIT) collapsed by 57 percent to around one billion euros, and sales shrank by almost a quarter to 17.3 billion. Net profit fell from a good two billion euros in the previous year to 499 million euros.

