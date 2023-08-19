Home » Basic child security should cost 3.5 billion euros
Basic child security should cost 3.5 billion euros

Basic child security should cost 3.5 billion euros

“In the discussion about basic child security, not only the short-term austerity measures in the federal budget should play a role,” said Diakonie President Ulrich Lilie at the presentation of the report. “We also have to talk about the medium- and long-term burdens for the state and taxpayers that will inevitably arise if we don’t invest in all our children at an early stage.” Because healthy and well-educated children would have significantly better chances of leading an independent life with higher incomes and a low dependency on state aid.

With the basic child security, Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) wants to combine benefits for families and increase them at the same time. The FDP is critical of performance improvements. Finance Minister Christian Lindner told the “FAZ”: “A family of five that receives citizen income receives an estimated 36,000 to 38,000 euros a year from the taxpayer.” It does little to pay them high additional transfers, be it 1,000 or even 3,000 euros in the year.

