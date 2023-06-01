Basic pension 2023: Requirements and self-calculation

The picture alliance / Wedel/Kirchner-Media | Wedel/Kirchner-Media

Since January 2021, the basic pension has been a supplement to the statutory pension in Germany in order to enable pensioners to lead a dignified life in old age. The basic pension surcharge is calculated individually and is based on the contribution years, which should be at least 33 years, the amount of the contributions paid in and the pension value, which is newly determined each year. In 2022, the basically tax-free basic pension surcharge averaged around 86 euros per month.

Around half of all Germans is afraid of poverty in old age according to a survey – in view of this fact, the reform of the German pension system is almost becoming a permanent topic. One of the last attempts at reform was the introduction of the basic pension. The most important information on this from a report by the “business week‘ are summarized here:

What does the basic pension mean?

On January 1, 2021, the basic pension introduced in Germany. The political aim behind this was to relieve people who, despite many years of employment, receive too little a pension and to enable them to lead a dignified life in old age.

Those affected are mostly pensioners who have earned significantly less than the minimum wage for many years. These include, for example, people in the low-wage sector, mini-jobbers and part-time employees. Women with irregular employment histories due to raising children are often included.

In this case, the basic pension applies as an individually calculated supplement to the statutory pension. That is why they are also called guaranteed pensions or basic pension surcharges.

When will the basic pension be paid?

As of March 2023, according to the German pension insurance, 1.1 million pensioners will receive the basic pension supplement. The following criteria decide on the entitlement to the basic pension:

read too Are you afraid of not having enough money in old age? This is how you can supplement your pension



Post times:

This is what the years are called in which you paid into the pension insurance. Pensioners must be at least 33 years old and the basic pension is only paid out in full after 35 years of contributions. The contribution periods also include the years of raising children, care, illness and rehabilitation as well as the so-called substitute periods, which include military service, captivity or political imprisonment in the GDR.

This is what the years are called in which you paid into the pension insurance. Pensioners must be at least 33 years old and the basic pension is only paid out in full after 35 years of contributions. The contribution periods also include the years of raising children, care, illness and rehabilitation as well as the so-called substitute periods, which include military service, captivity or political imprisonment in the GDR. Income limit:

The average income of the 33 to 35 years of contributions must not be more than 80 percent of the average German salary. In addition, only the years in which at least 30 percent of the average earnings were earned are counted. All sources of income are taken into account here.

What is the basic pension in 2023?

Since the entitlement to the basic pension is assessed individually and depends on various factors such as the contribution periods and the level of income during working life, no general statement can be made on the amount of the basic pension. As of March 2022, the average amount of the basic pension supplement was around 86 euros per month.

Calculating the surcharge is a complex process. In essence, pension entitlements are increased for relevant years in which between 30 and 80 percent of average earnings were earned. The aim is for the increased pension entitlements to correspond to around 80 percent of the average income in Germany, minus 12.5 percent.

However, full entitlement to the basic pension only exists if the pensioner can show 35 relevant years. At 33 relevant years, a sliding zone takes effect, which only leads to a partial increase. The basic pension supplement also remains tax-free.

How you can calculate the basic pension yourself

To calculate your basic pension surcharge yourself, you must first calculate your earnings points and then include the pension value in the calculation:

Calculate payment points: For each year in which you paid into the pension fund, you receive a certain number of so-called earnings points. The number of earnings points depends on the amount you have paid in – i.e. on your income. The contribution resulting from the average income corresponds to one full point. To qualify for the basic pension, the average of all years of contributions must be more than 0.3 but less than 0.8 points per year. pension value: The pension value is the amount that is paid for one payment point. The pension value is recalculated every year – with a difference between western and eastern Germany. In 2023, the pension value will be EUR 36.02 in the West and EUR 35.52 in the East.

The calculation is then:

Basic pension supplement = ((0.8 – the average earnings points over 35 years) x 87.5%) x 35 years x pension value

For a pensioner who earned half of the average income in Germany for 35 years or more, the following calculation applies:

In the old federal states: ((0.8 – 0.5) x 87.5%) x 35 x 36.02 = 330.93 euros.

In the new federal states: ((0.8 – 0.5) x 87.5%) x 35 x 35.52 = 326.34 euros.

AA